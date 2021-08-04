Germany ready to continue to support Armenia: Merkel congratulates Pashinyan on appointment

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has congratulated Nikol Pashonyan on his appoinment as Prime Minister of Armenia. The message reads:

I warmly congratulate you on your renewed appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

You are starting your new mandate at a time of great challenges and uncertainties. The Covid-19 pandemic requires unprecedented action from all of us.

Germany stands ready to continue to support the Republic of Armenia as a reliable partner on its reform path in the future. The Federal Government will also continue to do its utmost to support efforts within the OSCE Minsk Group to find a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

I wish you every success and the best of luck in the fulfillment of your responsible task.