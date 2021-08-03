Iran’s Ambassador visits the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri and Military Attaché of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Republic of Armenia, Colonel Bahman Sadeghin visited the Gegharkunik region accompanied by representatives of the Ministry of Defense.

The commander of the military unit, Major General Arayik Harutyunyan briefed the ambassador on the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, after which a visit was organized to Verin Shorzha section of the border.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Armenia, expressing concern over the continuation of border disputes between the two countries, stressed the need for restraint on both sides and the need for a peaceful settlement of disputes between the two countries. He expressed his condolences to the families of the servicemen killed during the recent clashes.

Explaining the need for all parties to respect internationally recognized borders, Ambassador Zohouri said that ensuring local peace in the South Caucasus is in the interests of the peoples of the region and expressed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s readiness to assist in establishing local peace in the region.