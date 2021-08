Armenia’s new envoy to the US awarded the diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary

By the decree of the President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States Lilit Makunts has been awarded the diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

The decree was published on the official website of the President.

By an August 2 decree of the President of the Republic of Armenia, Lilit Makunts was appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to the US.