Armenian Parliament set to elect Vice-Presidents as factions nominate candidates

The Armenian National Assembly is set to elect the three Vice-Presidents today. Two factions have nominated their candidates.

The Ruling Civil Contract faction has nominated Ruben Rubinyan and Hakob Arshakyan. Ishkhan Saghatelyan is Armenia Alliance’s candidate for Vice-President.

Only one of the three Vice-Presidents can be from the opposition factions. The election will be held through a secret ballot.

The Parliament held its first session on Monday. Alen Simonyan was elected President of the National Assembly.