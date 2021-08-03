PoliticsTop

Armenian Parliament set to elect Vice-Presidents as factions nominate candidates

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 3, 2021, 11:04
Less than a minute

The Armenian National Assembly is set to elect the three Vice-Presidents today. Two factions have nominated their candidates.

The Ruling Civil Contract faction has nominated Ruben Rubinyan and Hakob Arshakyan. Ishkhan Saghatelyan is Armenia Alliance’s candidate for Vice-President.

Only one of the three Vice-Presidents can be from the opposition factions. The election will be held through a secret ballot.

The Parliament held its first session on Monday. Alen Simonyan was elected President of the National Assembly.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 3, 2021, 11:04
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button