Armenia imports new batch of AstraZeneca/Vaxzeria vaccine

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 3, 2021, 14:06
Less than a minute

Armenia has imported a new batch of AstraZeneca/Vaxzeria vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been imported to the Republic of Armenia – 50400 doses. This was reported by the Ministry of Health.

The 50,400 doses were purchased under the COVAX FACILITY initiative. It is intended for vaccination against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in persons 18 years of age and older.

The AstraZeneka/Vaxzeria vaccine is authorized by the World Health Organization (WHO) for emergency use.

Vaccine efficacy and safety data meet WHO standards.

