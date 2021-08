Wrestling: Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan makes it to the final of Tokyo Olympics

Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan made it to the final of the men’s 97 kg event at Tokyo Olympics after defeating Mohammad Hadi Saravi of Iran in the semi-final.

He will now compete for Olympic gold.

Artur Aleksanyan is Rio Olympic Champion, three-time world and five-time European champion.

The Armenian wrestler will fight Russia’s Musa Yevloyev in the final, which will take place on August 3.