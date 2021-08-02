Putin congratulates Pashinyan on appointment as Armenia’s Prime Minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his appointment as prime Minister of Armenia.

“I hope that the activities of your government will contribute to the further development of friendly, allied Russian-Armenian relations, as well as the consolidation of peace, security and stability in the South Caucasus,'” Putin said.

“For our part, we are ready to continue the constructive dialogue and joint work on issues on the bilateral and regional agenda,” the Russian President added.

He wished Pashinyan every success as well as good health and prosperity.