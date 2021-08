His Holiness Aram I invited to G20 Interfaith Forum as keynote speaker

His Holiness Aram I is invited as a keynote speaker at the G20 Interfaith Forum.

Catholicos Aram I will speak about “The role of religious leaders and institutions in responding to crisis in the Arab Region.”

The G20 Interfaith Forum will take place between September 12-14, 2021 in Bologna, Italy. Participants include religious leaders, academics, journalists, and high ranking representatives of civil society.