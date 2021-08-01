Azerbaijani forces target food transporting vehicle in Yeraskh

On July 31, from 18:10 to 18:50, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again resorted to provocation, opening fire from different caliber firearms in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Ministry of Defense reports.



In particular, the Azerbaijani forces targeted the rear support (food transporting) vehicle, seriously damaging it.

After the retaliatory actions of the Armenian positions, the enemy’s fire was silenced. There are no casualties on the Armenian side.



As of 22:00, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was relatively stable and was under the full control of the RA Armed Forces.