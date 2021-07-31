Funds raised for construction of Armenia’s first UAV airport

Karen Vardanyan Educational Foundation says enough funds have been raised for the construction of Armenia’s first UAV airport in the village of Lernapat.

A total of $117,582 has been raised as a result of the fundraiser announced earlier this month.

The Foundation says “the whole process of this fundraising was a good example of public cooperation.”

It has shared photos of the project, which is expected to be completed in a short period of time. Regular updated on the process of construction will be provided.

The Foundation has expressed gratitude to fundraising partners Startup Armenia Foundation and the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises-UATE for their invaluable support and hard work

It also thanked all media outlets which actively covered the fundraiser, to social media activists and everyone who participated in the process in some way.