Azerbaijan’s aggressive actions, territorial claims on Armenia presented to Chairman of the UN Security Council

Mher Margaryan, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Armenia to the United Nations, sent a letter to Nicolas de Riviere, Chairman of the UN Security Council, Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations,

The letter emphasizes that Azerbaijan’s aggressive actions against Armenia are accompanied by territorial claims at the highest level, threats of hostilities, and hate speech on the grounds of nationality.

It is emphasized that Armenia is determined to exercise its legal right to self-defense in the pursuit of its sovereignty and territorial integrity under Article 51 of the UN Charter. Armenia believes that a comprehensive “permanent” political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be peaceful, under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The letter was circulated to the members of the UN Security Council and will soon be published as an official document of the UN Security Council.