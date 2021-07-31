Armenia’s acting PM, ICRC President discuss the issue of POWs

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Peter Maurer.

Nikol Pashinyan praised the efforts of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to resolve the issue of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians being held in Azerbaijan illegally and to resolve other humanitarian issues in the region.

As an urgent issue, the Acting Prime Minister stressed the need for the immediate return of Armenian prisoners of war, hostages and other detainees. Nikol Pashinyan drew the interlocutor’s attention to the fact that Azerbaijan has initiated fake criminal cases against Armenian captives and hid the exact number of detainees.

Nikol Pashinyan called Azerbaijan’s actions inadmissible, considering it an obvious gross violation of international humanitarian law.

Mr. Maurer assured that the organization he leads will continue to make every effort to resolve humanitarian issues.

The interlocutors attached importance to strengthening and deepening of cooperation between the two sides on an institutional basis. An agreement was reached to activate the existing contacts and make the contacts regular.