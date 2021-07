The 211 buses ordered by Uerevan City Hall are heading to Armenia, Mayor Hayk Marutyan informs.

The Zhongtong Bus Holding held a solemn “departure ceremony” in the city of Liaocheng, from where they will sail to the port of Poti, and then to Yerevan.



Armenia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to China Sergey Manasaryan attended the event.



The buses will arrive in Yerevan on time, in October, the Mayor says.