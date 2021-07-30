UK Government responds to Azerbaijan’s encroachment on the village of Yeraskh in Armenia

Tariq Mahmood Ahmad, Minister of State for the Commonwealth and United Nations at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, has responded to a question by Member of the House of Lords, Baroness Caroline Cox regarding the Azerbaijani attacks on Armenia.

Baroness Cox asked Her Majesty’s Government what assessment they have made of reports of an encroachment by the armed forces of Azerbaijan into the village of Yeraskh in Armenia on 19 July.

“The UK Government is aware of the ongoing tensions along the Armenia and Azerbaijan border. We continue to urge both sides to refrain from rhetoric or actions which may exacerbate the situation and to engage in urgent discussions to ensure a peaceful resolution to the current tensions,” Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon said in response.