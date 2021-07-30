Russian changes its co-chair in the OSCE Minsk Group

Igor Khozaev has replaced Igor Popov as Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group. Popov held the post since 2010.

Kozayev served as Russia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Philippines between 201 ad 2020.

In a statement on Thursday Minsk Group Co-Chairs (Stephane Visconti of France, Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, and Igor Khovaev of the Russian Federation) made the following said they view with concern the recent incidents along the Armenia – Azerbaijan border, including reports of casualties and the loss of life.

The Co-Chairs called upon Armenia and Azerbaijan to de-escalate the situation immediately, refrain from provocative rhetoric and actions, and implement fully their commitments under the November 9 statement and other jointly agreed ceasefire arrangements.