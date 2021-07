On July 29, starting from 11:00 pm, the air defense units of the Armenian Armed Forces stopped attempts by Azerbaijani drones to enter the airspace of Armenia on the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Ministry of Defense reports.

As of 07:00 pm on July 30, the situation along the entire length of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was relatively stable and is under the full control of the RA Armed Forces.