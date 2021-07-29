US stresses the need for de-escalation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

On July 29, Acting Foreign Minister Armen Grigoryan held a phone conversation with Philip Reeker, the US Acting Assistant Secretary of State of European and Eurasian Affairs.

During the conversation, Armen Grigoryan condemned the attack on the Armenian positions located in Gegharkunik region of the Republic of Armenia on July 28, which he qualified as a blatant encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia. It was emphasized that since May 12, as a result of Azerbaijani infiltration to the sovereign territory of Armenia and its continuous provocative actions, the situation has been escalating, which will be possible to overcome once the Azerbaijani armed forces return to their initial positions.

In this regard, the Acting US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs stressed the need to resolve the tense situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and make steps towards de-escalation.

During the conversation, the importance of resuming the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship aimed at the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue and the establishment of a lasting peace in the region was highlighted.

The interlocutors touched upon the humanitarian consequences of the conflict. In this context, Armen Grigoryan condemned the prosecution of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians on trumped-up charges, defining them as a gross violation of Azerbaijan’s commitments and international humanitarian law.

Philip Reeker and Armen Grigoryan also discussed the prospects of further cooperation within the framework of the Armenia-US strategic dialogue, emphasizing the importance of joint efforts to fight the Covid-19.