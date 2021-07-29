Threat of further escalation of serious concern, CSTO Secretary General says

The danger of further escalation of tension in the region is of serious concern, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said in a statement.

The comments come after military clashes on Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact on July 28, which saw three Armenian servicemen killed and four wounded.

The Secretary General I expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

He added that the escalation “could negatively affect the implementation of the agreements in the trilateral format, enshrined in the Statement of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia dated November 9, 2020.”

“We consider the use of force unacceptable. Only political and diplomatic methods should be used to settle contradictions,. I welcome the efforts of the Russian Federation aimed at stabilizing the situation in the region,” Zas stated.