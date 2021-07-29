Rep. Schiff urges State Dept. to pressure Azerbaijan to abide by the ceasefire

Reports that Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire agreement with Armenia, killing three Armenian soldiers and seriously wounding two others at the border are alarming, Member of the US House of Representatives Adam Schiff said in a Facebook post.

“If true, this would constitute yet another deadly act of aggression by Azerbaijan that, if allowed to escalate, could result in further violence, death, and destruction,” Rep. Schiff said.

“We must acknowledge the fact that continued United States assistance to the Aliyev regime in Azerbaijan provides no disincentive to their aggression and poses an imminent threat to Armenians,” teh Congressman said.

He urged the Department of State and Secretary Blinken to speak out about the events of the last 24 hours, and pressure Azerbaijan to abide by the ceasefire.

“The United States should never provide military funds or support to a country that routinely violates human rights and encroaches on the independence of its neighbor. It’s time for accountability,” he concluded.