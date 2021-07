On July 29, at around 8:40 am, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again opened fire on the Armenian positions located in the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Ministry of Defense reports.

A short shootout followed. The enemy’s fire was silenced after the actions taken by the Armenian units.



“One serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces received a gunshot wound as a result of the July 29 provocations.

As of 09:30, the situation is calm,” the Ministry said.