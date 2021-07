On July 29, at around 3:00 am the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, violating the ceasefire agreement reached the day before, once again resorted to provocation by firing on Armenian positions in the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in the direction of Karvachar, the Ministry of Defense reports.

The fire was stopped after the response actions of the Armenian side.

As of 07:00, the situation was calm, there was no shooting.