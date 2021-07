UN following with concern the reports of tension on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

The UN has been following with growing concern continuing reports of tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijan border, including the latest incident reported today, Deputy Spokesperson for UN Secretary General Farhan Haq told a daily briefing today.

“While the UN is not in a position to verify such reports, we urge both sides to exercise restraint, refrain from any action that could escalate tensions, and address related concerns through dialogue,” the Spokesperson said.