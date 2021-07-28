PoliticsTop

Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact relatively stable, ceasefire holding

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email July 28, 2021, 14:52
According to updated information, four Armenian servicemen are wounded as a result of the provocation carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on July 28, the Ministry of Defense reports.

As of 13:00, the situation in the Gegharkunik part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is stable, the ceasefire is generally holding.

The situation in the other parts of the border is relatively calm, the Ministry said.

