President Sarkissian offers condolences to families of fallen soldiers, expresses support to the army

President Armen Sarkissian has expressed condolences to the families and relatives of the fallen servicemen and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

“Convinced that our armed forces are capable of adequately responding to the military provocations of Azerbaijan, the President of the Republic expresses his support to our army, as well as to all other structures involved in the security and defense of the country’s borders and population,” the President’s Office said in a statement.

Last night the Azerbaijan once again violated the sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia, again provoking hostilities and attacking the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Three Armenian servicemen were killed as a result of the provocation.