Military attachés accredited to Armenia briefed on Azerbaijani provocations

The head of the General Department of Defense Policy and International Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense Levon Ayvazyan received the military attachés of the foreign embassies accredited in Armenia today.



During the meeting, the attachés were briefed on the military operations carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of Verin Shorzha on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border since the early morning of July 28. The military attachés were informed that in order to improve the position and create favorable conditions for further possible advancement, the Azerbaijani units attacked the Armenian dominant base with mortars, grenade launchers and large-caliber firearms, temporarily capturing it.

As a result of the retaliatory actions of the RA Armed Forces, suffering numerous losses, the enemy was pushed back to the starting positions. Levon Ayvazyan noted that the subdivisions of the Armenian Armed Forces fulfill the combat tasks set before them, taking all the necessary measures to restrain or counteract the enemy.



The attention of the military attachés was drawn to the fact the largest provocation by the enemy since the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, took place in the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, posing an immediate threat to the civilian population of nearby settlements.

It was noted that faithful to the fulfillment of the obligations stipulated by the provisions of the November 9, 2020 statement , the position of the Armenian side remains clear and unchanged: the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces must be withdrawn from the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.



It was noted that the Azerbaijani side bears all the responsibility for the aggravation of the situation and further destabilization.