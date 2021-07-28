Court in Baku sentences two Armenian captives to 15 years in prison

The court in Baku has sentenced two Armenian captives to 15 years in jail.

David Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan are accused of espionage against Azerbaijan.

The court ruled that the Armenians will be extradited from the country after serving the sentence.

Armenian Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan has on different occasions emphasized that the criminal proceedings against Armenian pioneers are illegal and are used as a cover for the refusal to return all prisoners of war and civilians in accordance with the November 9 trilateral statement.