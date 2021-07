Armenian weightlifter Isabella Yaylyan (59 kg) finished 7th in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The Armenian took the fourth place in the snatch with a result of 95 kg.

She lifted 110 kg in the clean and jerk, and registered the 7th result with a total of 205 kg.

Kuo Hsing-chun of Chinese Taipei won the event with the result of 236 kg. Polina Guryeva (Turkmenistan) and Mikiko Andoh (Japan came in second and third respectively.