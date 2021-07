Private of the Artsakh Defense Army Sargis Grigoryan (born in 2002), was fatally wounded in the guard post of one of the military units located in the northern direction.

The incident took place on July 26, at around 10:26 pm. The circumstances are yet to be clarified. An investigation is underway to find out the details of the case.

The Ministry of Defense of the Artsakh Republic shares the grief of the loss and expresses its support to the family, relatives and friends of the serviceman.