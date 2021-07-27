Cross-stone to be installed in Artsakh Martyrs’ Park in Lakatamia, Cyprus

A cross-stone (khachkar) will be installed in the Armenian Park in Lakatamia, Cyprus. A corresponding agreement has been reached by the City Hall, reports the Armenian National Committee of Cyprus.

Representatives of the Committee visited the park today along with former Member of the European Parliament, Dr. Eleni Theocharous and Mayor of Lakatamia, Photoula Hadjipapa.

They watered the trees planted a few months ago. The park is dedicated to the memory of martyrs of Artsakh War.

Lakatamia is a suburb of Nicosia and has been a separate municipality since 1986.

Due to the expansion of the Nicosia urban area, Lakatamia has grown from two small villages (Upper and Lower Lakatamia) into a sizeable suburb. Its name originates from “alakatia”, i.e. wells, which were apparently abundant in the old village.