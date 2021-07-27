Armenian President meets with Governor of Japan Bank for International Cooperation

On a working visit to Japan, President Armen Sarkissian met with Tadashi Maeda, Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).

Armen Sarkissian and Tadashi Maeda discussed issues of cooperation with Armenia. Special reference was made to investment attraction, banking, high technology, cooperation in the field of real estate. Mr. Maeda briefed President Sarkissian on the mission and directions of the Bank’s activity. He expressed readiness to visit Armenia to get acquainted with the opportunities of cooperation.

The Japan Bank for International Cooperation, owned by the Government of Japan, is represented in about two dozen countries around the world. One of the main goals of the Bank is to develop economic cooperation between Japan and international partners through foreign investment and the promotion of international trade.

The Bank ‘s activities include the spheres of infrastructure, environmental protection, energy, natural resources and production.