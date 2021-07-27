Armenia to host two UEFA Europa Conference League matches

Armenia will host two second-leg matches of the UEFA Europa Conference League on July 29.

The football federations of Kazakhstan and Belarus have applied to the Football Federation of Armenia, asking to host the matches with the participation of their clubs in Yerevan.

On July 29, at 17:00, at the Republican Stadium after Vazgen Sargsyan, Shakhtar Karaganda (Kazakhstan) will face Steaua (Romania). Gevorg Hovhannisyan will be the referee inspector.

The match between Dinamo Brest (Belarus) and Victoria Plzen (Czech Republic) will take place on July 29 at 20:00 at the FFA Technical Center/Football Academy. Karen Nalbandyan will be the referee inspector.

Both matches will be held without spectators. Media representatives will not be able to attend the meeting, either.

The Football Federation further explains that strict coronavirus-related restrictions have been imposed in Kazakhstan. In case of Belarus, there were difficulties arising from the absence of direct charter flights due to sanctions.