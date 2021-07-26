Armenian students win 5 medals at International Mathematical Olympiad

Armenian students have won five medals in the 62nd International Mathematical Olympiad, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport informs.

The Olympiad, organized by the Russian Federation, was held online in two stages at the Quantum College in Yerevan. A total of 619 students from 107 countries took part in the Olympiad.

The Armenian team was represented by 6 students, 5 of them from Shahinyan Special School of Physics and Mathematics, and one from Quantum College. Vahagn Hovhannisyan and Mher Karagulyan, students of the Special School of Physics and Mathematics, won silver, students of the same institution Ruben Hambardzumyan and Erik Babasyan, as well as Loreta Arzumanyan from the Quantum College, won bronze medals.

The Armenian team was led by Smbat Gogyan, a senior researcher at the Institute of Mathematics of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia and Gurgen Asatryan, a teacher at the Shahinyan Special School of Physics and Mathematics.

The Armenian team won 2 silver and 3 bronze medals at the previous Olympiad.