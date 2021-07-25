Armenian President, Yamaha representatives discuss perspectives of cooperation in AI

On a working visit to Tokyo, President Armen Sarkissin met with the representatives of the famous Japanese company YAMAHA.

President Sarkissian was briefed the company’s activities and new projects, the capacities and opportunities of artificial intelligence equipment, as well as work on international cooperation.

President Sarkissian discussed the possibilities of cooperation with the representatives of the company. In particular, the parties referred to the implementation of joint programs in the field of artificial intelligence and their directions, as well as the company’s representation in Armenia.

AMAHA is one of the oldest Japanese companies (founded in 1887) with a multi-billion turnover and world-renowned reputation. In addition to musical instruments, it produces specialized audio equipment, state-of-the-art information and telecommunications equipment, electronic and automated devices, and artificial intelligence components.

One of YAMAHA’s special projects is the Yamaha AI project (YOO) system, which analyzes musicians’ performance, while synchronizing it with other musical instruments. YAMAHA also manufactures small vehicles such as motor boats, motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, industrial robots and other equipment.