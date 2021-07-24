House panel to consider amendment blocking US military assistance to Azerbaijan

The House Rules Committee will decide next Tuesday to permit or prevent a full House vote on an amendment blocking millions in foreign military financing and training assistance to Azerbaijan, reports the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

The amendment is being led by Congressional Armenian Caucus Leaders Frank Pallone Jr., Congressman David G. Valadao, Congresswoman Jackie Speier, and Congressman Adam Schiff, as well as Congressman Brad Sherman and Rep. Judy Chu.

If approved, the House will likely vote on the amendment when considering the House Foreign Aid Bill (H.R.4373) later next week.