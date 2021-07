On a working visit to Japan, President Armen Sarkissian participated in the official reception organized by the Emperor of Japan Naruhito in the Imperial Palace in honor of the high-ranking heads of foreign delegations participating in the opening of the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Attending the reception were French President Emmanuel Macron, Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, Grand Duke Henry of Luxembourg, Prince Albert II of Monaco and US First Lady Gilles Biden.