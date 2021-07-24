Mkhitaryan talks relations with Mourinho, expectations from next season

Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who has renewed the contract with Roma, has set his goal for next season: “We want to finish at least fourth in the standings. Mourinho is a winner, I hope we can win together.”

The attacking midfielder confirms he ‘had other offers’ when he decided to extend his contract with Roma. The midfielder would’ve been a free agent this summer, but penned a new deal to June 2022.

“I remained because I believed in the project of this club, I liked it from the first day,” Mkhitaryan told Sky Sport Italia.

“I am happy here, I like the team and the city. I believe we can win something with the Giallorossi. I had some offers from Italy and abroad, but I chose to remain and I’m pleased with that.”

The Armenia international famously clashed with Mourinho while they were at Manchester United, but have now put those concerns behind them.

“Mourinho is very ambitious, he always wants to win. He doesn’t care if we play good or bad football, it’s all about the three points. Everyone knows he has won almost everything there is to win. I don’t want to talk about the past, we discussed it together and started from scratch on a different level. I know what he asks of his players and I am ready to give my all,” Mkhitaryan said.

Mkhitaryan was asked to name the three strongest teammates of his career and one of them is currently in Serie A.

“The first is Zlatan Ibrahimovic, for his quality and intelligence, able to understand football. Paul Pogba is a strong player, sometimes underestimated, but can make the difference. Finally Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as we really understood each other on the field.”