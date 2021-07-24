Iran says ready to assist Armenia, Azerbaijan in achieving lasting peace

Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman has stressed the need to achieve lasting peace in the South Caucasus region, Mehr News Agency reports.

Referring to the continuing sporadic border clashes between the border forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed his regret over the casualties during the continuing sporadic border clashes between the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces, calling for restraint and stressing the need for a peaceful settlement of the border disputes between the two countries.

Emphasizing the need for the two countries to overcome tensions and conflicts and the need to achieve lasting peace in the South Caucasus region as soon as possible, he announced the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to assist the parties in achieving lasting peace.