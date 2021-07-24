Armenian Ombudsman presents new report on Azerbaijani shootings in the vicinity of Yeraskh

The Human Rights Defender’s Office has issued a new ad hoc report on shootings by Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the immediate vicinity of Yeraskh community of Armenia’s Ararat Province on14-15 July 2021 and on human rights violations .

The report (in English) reflects results of the Human Rights Defender’s fact-finding activities in Yeraskh, presents evidence on dangers to the community residents’ rights, as well as evidence on facts of violations of these rights.

The report shows the links between these shootings and Azerbaijani shootings in other bordering regions, in the vicinity of settlement.