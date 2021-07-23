Azerbaijan must compensate for the damage caused to Armenian villagers – Ombudsman

The Azerbaijani authorities must be held accountable and compensate for the damage caused to all our villagers, Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan says.

Tatoyan shared document on Facebook, showing the damage to villagers in Armenia’s Syunik and Gegharkunik provinces because of the illegal presence of Azerbaijani servicemen.

“The Azerbaijani authorities must be held accountable and compensated for the damage caused to all our villagers. They must be compensated for not only disturbing the normal and peaceful life of the people, but also depriving them of the opportunity to earn a living,” Tatoyan said.



“These facts prove once again that border issues cannot be considered in isolation from the rights of border residents. Whatever the political mechanism in these matters, it can not succeed if it does not take into account human rights,” he added.



He stressed the importance of restoration of violated rights, noting that “impunity makes the risk of recurrence of more serious violations real.”