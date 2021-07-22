Sen. Menendez presses Victoria Nuland on Turkey’s funding of Syrian mercenaries during aggression against Artsakh

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Senator Bob Menendez has pressed Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland on Turkey’s funding of Syrian mercenaries during Azerbaijan/Turkey’s attacks against Artsakh and Armenia last fall.



When Nuland deferred a response to a closed session of the Committee, Sen. Menendez stressed, “As part of that I will be looking forward to hearing from the department whether you investigated any of the Turkish drones used by Azerbaijan in the war last summer that included US component parts which I find totally unacceptable.”