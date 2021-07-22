Pianist Hayk Melikyan to present 21st century Polish music in Yerevan

Tonight the concert hall of the Komitas Museum-Institute will host the second concert of the 2000+ concert series by pianist Hayk Melikyan. It’s dedicated to 21st century Polish music and is organized in partnership with the Embassy of Poland in Yerevan.

“Our first joint cooperation with the Embassy of Poland started in 2011. First we presented 20th century Polish music to the Armenian audience within the framework of the “1900+” project, then we released together a jubilee CD dedicated to the music of Lutoslawski and Khachaturian in 2013. In 2018 Hayk Melikyan hosted a special recital dedicated to Chopin’s piano music. We finally reached the music of our time thanks to the big support of H.E. Mr. Pawel Cieplak, I am very grateful to him for his delicate approach and commitment to music,” says Alexander Plato Hakobyan, the Pianist’s producer.

“The preparatory stage of the concert was an interesting one: we got in touch with several Polish composers online, learned about their works as well as started a dynamic exchange of ideas while I was rehearsing their music for this very concert. The recital program covers the music of two giant composers from older generation, Penderecki and Meyer, as well as works by the new-generation of composers, including Wojciech Widłak, Marcin Stańczyk, Dobromila Jaskot, Paweł Malinowski and Paweł Łukaszewski. I would like to add that I have written a special piece for this event, entitled “Three Musical Moments in Memory of Henryk Mikołaj Górecki,” says Hayk Melikyan.

The 2000+ piano music concert series were launched in 2020 with a recital dedicated to the new music of France and organized in partnership with the Embassy of France in Armenia. The founder of the concert series is Alexander Plato Hakobyan, the artistic director is pianist Hayk Melikyan. The project aims to present the music of the 21st century of different nations in Armenia.