Pashinyan congratulates ‘Armenia’ and ‘I Have the Honor’ Alliances for making it to parliament

The National Assembly of 8th convocation will consist of 107 MPs, the Civil Contract Party will have 71 mandates, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the government sitting today.

The Armenia Alliance and I Have the Honor Alliance will have 29 and 7 mandates respectively.

Pashinyan congratulated everyone on holding free and competitive elections under the conditions of crisis. He congratulated the Armenia Alliance and I Have the Honor Alliance on entering the Parliament.

He underlined that for the first time in Armenia’s history the elections helped overcome the domestic political crisis rather than creating one.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that the Civil Contract Party is ready for constructive work based on mutual respect both inside and outside the National Assembly for the sake of the security, prosperity and progress of the country.

“We are determined to fully fulfill our obligations to the people and are ready to cooperate with both parliamentary and extra-parliamentary refraining from ant hate speech, insults and degrading wording,” he said.