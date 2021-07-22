Liverpool stripped of Unesco World Heritage status

Liverpool has been stripped of its World Heritage status after a UN committee found developments threatened the value of the city’s waterfront, the BBC reports.

The decision was made following a secret ballot by the Unesco committee at a meeting in China.

Unesco had said that the developments, including the planned new Everton FC stadium, had resulted in a “serious deterioration” of the historic site.

The decision was described as “incomprehensible” by the city’s mayor.

“Our World Heritage site has never been in better condition having benefitted from hundreds of millions of pounds of investment across dozens of listed buildings and the public realm,” Joanne Anderson said.

She said she would work with the government to examine whether the city could appeal against the decision, which comes “a decade after Unesco last visited the city to see it with their own eyes”.