Coronavirus cases expected to increase in Armenia

The coronavirus cases are expected to grow in the coming days, Deputy Minister of Health Lena Nanushyan said at the government sitting today.

She said a certain growth trend has been registered over the past few days. While the maximum daily cases did not exceed 200 last week, today’s number has grown to 225.

According to the Deputy Minister, 3 790 people are currently getting treatment. She said 606 are in hospital, of which 282 are in serious condition and 48 are in critical condition.

Lena Nanushyan noted that while the number of cases tends to grow in the region and Europe, there are generally fewer hospitalizations and deaths in countries with high vaccination rates.

She reminded that vaccinations in Armenia are free and are available to people aged 18 and over and called on citizens to take this opportunity “until another wave, which we are already seeing.”