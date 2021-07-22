Azerbaijan sentences 13 Armenian POWs to 6 years in jail

A Court in Baku has sentenced 13 Armenian prisoners of war to six years in jail.

The court ruled that after serving the sentence they will be immediately extradited.

The prosecutor asked the court to exclude Articles 214.2.1 and 214.2.3 from the indictment (terrorism committed by a group of persons in a preliminary conspiracy, by an organized group or criminal association (criminal organization) with the use of firearms and objects used as weapons), 279.2 (attack on enterprises, institutions, organizations or on individuals as part of armed formations or groups not provided for by law).

He called for the defendants to be found guilty under Articles 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan by an organized group) and 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of weapons, accessories, ammunition, explosives, etc. committed by an organized group) and assign each of them a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a period of seven years.