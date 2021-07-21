Russia will welcome EU mediation efforts in Karabakh negotiations – Peskov

Russia is ready to welcome the mediation efforts of the EU countries in the negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh, if they contribute to the implementation of the existing agreements, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters today, TASS reports.

“If mediation efforts bring stability, predictability and help in the implementation of existing agreements, then they can only be welcomed. In general, work in this direction is going well,” Peskov said, when asked to comment on the EU countries’ statements of intent to enter the trilateral format of negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Kremlin spokesman recalled that the trilateral agreements of the heads of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh were reached “with the very energetic participation of President Vladimir Putin.”

“He is in constant contact with acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol] Pashinyan, and with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan. Now we are dealing with the issues of implementation of the agreements reached,” he said.