I Have the Honor Alliance to take up parliamentary mandates

I Have the Honor Alliance will take up the parliamentary mandates, member of the bloc, Spokesperson for the Hayrenik (Homeland) Party Sos Hakobyan has said.

According to him, no one has given up the mandate and is not expected to.

The alliance will thus be represented in the National Assembly by Artur Vanetsyan, Taron Margaryan, Anna Mkrtchyan, Ishkhan Zakaryan, Hayk Mamijanyan, Taguhi Tovmasyan and Tigran Abrahamyan.