British MP Rupa Huq calls on government to recognize the Armenian Genocide

British MP Rupa Huq has called on Dominic Raab, UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

“It is high time the UK Government joined over 30 states, including the United States, in formally recognizing the extermination of two million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire between 1915-1923 as genocide,” she said.

“Today I called on the Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab MP, to recognize the Armenian Genocide. He said the position remained unchanged, but he appeared to tacitly acknowledge that it was a genocide,” Rupa Huq said in a Facebook post.