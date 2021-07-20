US concerned by incidents on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

The U.S. Embassy is concerned by incidents along the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, most recently near Yeraskh​/Sadarak.

“We call on both sides to swiftly and peacefully de-escalate tensions and create space for the resumption of substantive negotiations,” the Embassy said in a Facebook post.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense reports periodic shooting on Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Head of the Yeraskh community was wounded as a result of shootout provoked by the Azerbaijani side.