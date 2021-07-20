French MEP Nathalie Loiseau visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Nathalie Loiseau, French Member of the European Parliament, Head of the Committee on Security and Defense of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Head of the La République en Marche Delegation to the European Parliament, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial today, the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute informs.

She was accompanied by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to the Republic of Armenia Jonathan Lacôte and the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan.

The guests were greeted by the director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Harutyun Marutyan who presented the history of the memorial. They laid flowers at the eternal fire and observed a minute of silence in memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.

Nathalie Loiseau also visited the Armenian Genocide Museum, got acquainted with permanent and temporary exhibitions. At the end of the visit, she left a note in the Book of Honorary Guests. “The whole world should recognize the Armenian Genocide, as France and the European Parliament did,” she wrote.